Eritrea Travel Warning
The U.S. Department of State warns U.S. citizens of the risks of travel to Eritrea. The Government of Eritrea restricts the travel of all foreign nationals in the country, including U.S. diplomats.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dancing to the Eritrean tune (Oct '11)
|Jun '15
|Banda Geday IV
|41
|A foreign policy based on Lies and Fabrications (Dec '14)
|Feb '15
|jumbo
|16
|Eritrean regime starts a new round of forced co... (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|jumbo
|3
|I am a proud eritrean habesha gay (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|Blk
|18
|Eritrean Chat Room (Nov '13)
|Feb '15
|Africana
|24
|Mixed Race American Girl Dating Eritrean Man (Jan '12)
|Feb '15
|Sam
|74
|Is it wrong for an Eritrean girl to love a Whit... (Nov '12)
|Feb '15
|Jussssaa
|8
