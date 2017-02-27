Eritrea Travel Warning

Eritrea Travel Warning

The U.S. Department of State warns U.S. citizens of the risks of travel to Eritrea. The Government of Eritrea restricts the travel of all foreign nationals in the country, including U.S. diplomats.

