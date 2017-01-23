Eritrea: General Aviation Services to Commence Domestic Flights

The General Aviation Services announced that it will commence domestic flights twice a week every Friday and Sunday starting from 3 February to-and-from Asmara, Massawa and Assab. The aviation service also indicated that the commencement of these flights is aimed at introducing and facilitating pertinent transportation service to-and-from the two port cities of Massawa and Assab and that there are plans to increase flights in the future.

