Eritrea: General Aviation Services to...

Eritrea: General Aviation Services to Commence Domestic Flights

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AllAfrica.com

The General Aviation Services announced that it will commence domestic flights twice a week every Friday and Sunday starting from 3 February to-and-from Asmara, Massawa and Assab. The aviation service also indicated that the commencement of these flights is aimed at introducing and facilitating pertinent transportation service to-and-from the two port cities of Massawa and Assab and that there are plans to increase flights in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing to the Eritrean tune (Oct '11) Jun '15 Banda Geday IV 41
News A foreign policy based on Lies and Fabrications (Dec '14) Feb '15 jumbo 16
News Eritrean regime starts a new round of forced co... (Jan '15) Feb '15 jumbo 3
I am a proud eritrean habesha gay (Jan '15) Feb '15 Blk 18
Eritrean Chat Room (Nov '13) Feb '15 Africana 24
Mixed Race American Girl Dating Eritrean Man (Jan '12) Feb '15 Sam 74
Is it wrong for an Eritrean girl to love a Whit... (Nov '12) Feb '15 Jussssaa 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,803 • Total comments across all topics: 278,220,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC