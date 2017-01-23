Averting the attention of the Eritrean people
Many scholars argue that "one can choose a friend but can't choose a neighbor." Ethiopia though it managed to establish a good rapport with all of its neighboring countries and other countries in the world, its relationship with Eritrea remained hostile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dancing to the Eritrean tune (Oct '11)
|Jun '15
|Banda Geday IV
|41
|A foreign policy based on Lies and Fabrications (Dec '14)
|Feb '15
|jumbo
|16
|Eritrean regime starts a new round of forced co... (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|jumbo
|3
|I am a proud eritrean habesha gay (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|Blk
|18
|Eritrean Chat Room (Nov '13)
|Feb '15
|Africana
|24
|Mixed Race American Girl Dating Eritrean Man (Jan '12)
|Feb '15
|Sam
|74
|Is it wrong for an Eritrean girl to love a Whit... (Nov '12)
|Feb '15
|Jussssaa
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC