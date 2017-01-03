An alliance that cana t last

An alliance that cana t last

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: Walta Information Centre

Chauvinism and parochialism are two outlooks with inherent characteristics that can't and don't coexist in one area. So much the hatred that exists between them, they wait for the opportunity to destroy each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing to the Eritrean tune (Oct '11) Jun '15 Banda Geday IV 41
News A foreign policy based on Lies and Fabrications (Dec '14) Feb '15 jumbo 16
News Eritrean regime starts a new round of forced co... (Jan '15) Feb '15 jumbo 3
I am a proud eritrean habesha gay (Jan '15) Feb '15 Blk 18
Eritrean Chat Room (Nov '13) Feb '15 Africana 24
Mixed Race American Girl Dating Eritrean Man (Jan '12) Feb '15 Sam 74
Is it wrong for an Eritrean girl to love a Whit... (Nov '12) Feb '15 Jussssaa 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,606 • Total comments across all topics: 277,626,704

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC