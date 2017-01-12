A desperate act

Reports are saying that following the US Presidential election, the Ato Isaias Afwerki led Eritrea government is moving to establish a new relationship with President Donald Trump. But I don't think this move by the Asmara regime, which rests on giving the impression that 'things have changed' within the regime, will get anywhere because I don't think the regime can be free from its obsession with terrorism.

