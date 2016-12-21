Global Research News Hour: Africa's C...

Global Research News Hour: Africa's Cuba? What is Behind...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Nov 25 Read more: A-Infos Radio Project

In June of 2016, a United Nations sanctioned Commission of Inquiry submitted its second report on the human rights situation in Eritrea. The report, based on interviews with hundreds of Eritreans in 13 countries concluded that violations had been committed in the African country over the course of two decades which amounted to Crimes Against Humanity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at A-Infos Radio Project.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing to the Eritrean tune (Oct '11) Jun '15 Banda Geday IV 41
News A foreign policy based on Lies and Fabrications (Dec '14) Feb '15 jumbo 16
News Eritrean regime starts a new round of forced co... (Jan '15) Feb '15 jumbo 3
I am a proud eritrean habesha gay (Jan '15) Feb '15 Blk 18
Eritrean Chat Room (Nov '13) Feb '15 Africana 24
Mixed Race American Girl Dating Eritrean Man (Jan '12) Feb '15 Sam 74
Is it wrong for an Eritrean girl to love a Whit... (Nov '12) Feb '15 Jussssaa 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,361 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,555

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC