[Video] This Week in FCPA-Episode 58, the Declination Edition
After last week's guest announcers, Jay and I return for a wide-ranging discussion on some of the week's top compliance related stories, including: 2. The son of Equatorial Guinea's president went on trial this week in France for embezzlement of funds from the country. 3. The UK SFO charges four former senior executives at Barclays Bank criminally around funding issues in the 2008 financial crisis.
