[Video] This Week in FCPA-Episode 58,...

[Video] This Week in FCPA-Episode 58, the Declination Edition

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: JD Supra

After last week's guest announcers, Jay and I return for a wide-ranging discussion on some of the week's top compliance related stories, including: 2. The son of Equatorial Guinea's president went on trial this week in France for embezzlement of funds from the country. 3. The UK SFO charges four former senior executives at Barclays Bank criminally around funding issues in the 2008 financial crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,040 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC