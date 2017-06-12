UPDATE 1-Equatorial Guinea sees Fortu...

UPDATE 1-Equatorial Guinea sees Fortuna FLNG off-taker decision in August

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Reuters

Equatorial Guinea has short-listed Royal Dutch Shell and oil traders Gunvor and Vitol for an off-take agreement at its Fortuna floating liquefied natural gas export terminal and expects to make a final decision by August, its oil minister said on Monday. Fortuna FLNG will be Africa's first deepwater floating liquefaction facility, with production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes per year and an estimated start-up in 2020.

Chicago, IL

