Roundup: 358 mln USD raised to suppor...

Roundup: 358 mln USD raised to support refugees in Uganda

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Xinhuanet

Countries and donor agencies at an international refugee summit in Uganda on Friday pledged 358 million U.S. dollars to cater for the over 1.2 million refugees in Uganda. The European Union , the United States , China, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, the World Bank, and the African Development Bank are among those that pledged to raise the funds at the Solidarity Summit convened by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,513 • Total comments across all topics: 282,016,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC