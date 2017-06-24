Roundup: 358 mln USD raised to support refugees in Uganda

Countries and donor agencies at an international refugee summit in Uganda on Friday pledged 358 million U.S. dollars to cater for the over 1.2 million refugees in Uganda. The European Union , the United States , China, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, the World Bank, and the African Development Bank are among those that pledged to raise the funds at the Solidarity Summit convened by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.