Prince IB shines at Model of the Worl...

Prince IB shines at Model of the World contest

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Ghanamma.com

Ghanaian model, Prince IB, last month raised high the flag of Ghana in Benidorm, Spain, when he placed second at the 2017 Costa Blanca Model of the World competition. Prince braved the odds as a first-timer at the competition, to earn Ghana the first runner-up position in the male category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,071 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC