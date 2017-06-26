Oman placed among top five countries ...

Oman placed among top five countries globally in cybersecurity

Sunday Jun 18

Muscat: Oman ranks fourth in the world in its commitment to cyber security, a report has announced. The Global Cybersecurity Index of 2017 ranked Oman as a top country in cyber security, in a report produced by the International Telecommunications Union .

Chicago, IL

