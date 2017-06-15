How Equatorial Guinea Turned Corruption into an Art Form
After spending several million dollars on government buildings in Malabo, the capital,and Bata, the nation's economic center, Equatorial Guinea is pouring billions of dollars into building a new administrative capital, Oyala, in the middle of the jungle. The IMF estimates that spending on Oyala would consume half the 2016 national budget.
