How Equatorial Guinea Turned Corrupti...

How Equatorial Guinea Turned Corruption into an Art Form

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Humans Rights Watch

After spending several million dollars on government buildings in Malabo, the capital,and Bata, the nation's economic center, Equatorial Guinea is pouring billions of dollars into building a new administrative capital, Oyala, in the middle of the jungle. The IMF estimates that spending on Oyala would consume half the 2016 national budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Humans Rights Watch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,485 • Total comments across all topics: 281,981,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC