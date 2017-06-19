Ghana signs MOU with Equatorial Guinea for gas supply

Ghana has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with counterpart Oil producing country Equatorial Guinea for the supply of Liquified Natural Gas This was revealed by the Equatorial Guinea Minister of Mines, Industry and Energy at the 8th Ghana Oil and Gas Summit in Accra on Thursday He noted that the agreement is part of a broader project his country is embarking on to ensure African countries have sufficient energy. "I have to say and I want to thank my fellow Energy minister from Ghana that yesterday we signed an initiative it's called Energy to Africa and we are starting with Ghana.

