Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, Peru, Poland, Ivory Coast elected to UN Security Council

Friday Jun 2

UNITED NATIONS: The 193-member United Nations General Assembly elected Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, Peru and Poland to the U.N. Security Council on Friday for a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2018. The Netherlands was elected for a one-year term after reaching a deal with Italy last year to split a two-year term.

