.com | 'Soros wanted to topple E Guinea leader,' UK mercenary tells Paris court

Paris - Former British mercenary Simon Mann, who led a failed 2004 coup in Equatorial Guinea, has accused US billionaire George Soros of plotting to overthrow its president, in testimony at a high-profile trial in Paris. He also accused William Bourdon, a lawyer for the anti-corruption NGO Transparency International, of being part of a plot to topple President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, Africa's longest serving leader after ruling his country with an iron fist for nearly four decades.

