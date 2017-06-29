.com | E Guinea VP says French case against him fabricated

N'Djamena - Teodorin Obiang, Equatorial Guinea's vice president and son of its leader, denounced a French legal case against him on Thursday as a fabricated vendetta designed to damage the country's government. The 47-year-old, known for his taste for fast cars, luxury homes and bespoke suits, is charged with plundering Equatorial Guinea's coffers to fund a jetset lifestyle in France.

