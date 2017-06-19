CAF to review how hosts were chosen for the next three Nations Cups

Phillip Chiyangwa, vice president of the Confederation of African Football's Africa Cup of Nations committee, says Zambia may yet be given an opportunity to bid to host the 2021 Nations Cup. Chiyangwa said Caf was reviewing the manner in which the 2019, 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments were awarded to West Africa by the previous Caf administration.

