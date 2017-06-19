Bugattis, Ferraris and yachts, oh my! African vice president on trial in Paris

The son of Equatorial Guinea's President is on trial in France for splurging on a Parisian mansion, a private jet and a fleet of luxury cars using tens of millions of dollars he allegedly looted from his country. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue's trial on charges of embezzlement of public funds and money laundering started in Paris on Monday and is expected to last several weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.