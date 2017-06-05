BRIEF-Exxonmobil acquires exploration acreage in Equatorial Guinea

NEW YORK, June 5 Leaving your job soon and rolling over a 401 into an IRA? Thinking about buying an annuity? About to call your money manager and allocate this year's Roth contribution? SANTIAGO, June 5 Chile's central bank cut its 2017 growth forecast to between 1 and 1.75 percent from its previous view of 1 percent to 2 percent as the mining and construction sectors continue to lag, the bank said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.