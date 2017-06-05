AFCON 2019 qualifier: Senegal thump Equatorial Guinea in Dakar
Senegal have gotten their Group A campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers off to a winning start by defeating Equatorial Guinea 3-0 on Saturday night. The result at the Stade Leopold Sedar Senghor in Dakar sees the Teranga Lions join Madagascar on three points at the top of the standings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need to translate please. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Rosa
|1
|'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
|join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14)
|Dec '14
|mr jackson
|2
|Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Malabo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC