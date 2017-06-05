AFCON 2019 qualifier: Senegal thump E...

AFCON 2019 qualifier: Senegal thump Equatorial Guinea in Dakar

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

Senegal have gotten their Group A campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers off to a winning start by defeating Equatorial Guinea 3-0 on Saturday night. The result at the Stade Leopold Sedar Senghor in Dakar sees the Teranga Lions join Madagascar on three points at the top of the standings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,697 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC