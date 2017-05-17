Who Holds Power In The Gambia?

Who Holds Power In The Gambia?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Online Scene

After a hotly contested vote, President Yayah Jammeh initially accepted his defeat to opposition leader Adama Barrow, yet when the time came to hand over power he refused to leave and remained ensconced in the country's State House while military forces from the Economic Community of West African States massed on the country's borders. Jammeh eventually agreed to step down and leave the country on 21st January, paving the way for Barrow to return to the country and assume office - a moment that marked the Gambia's first ever democratic transition of power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Online Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,512 • Total comments across all topics: 281,303,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC