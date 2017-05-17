Who Holds Power In The Gambia?
After a hotly contested vote, President Yayah Jammeh initially accepted his defeat to opposition leader Adama Barrow, yet when the time came to hand over power he refused to leave and remained ensconced in the country's State House while military forces from the Economic Community of West African States massed on the country's borders. Jammeh eventually agreed to step down and leave the country on 21st January, paving the way for Barrow to return to the country and assume office - a moment that marked the Gambia's first ever democratic transition of power.
