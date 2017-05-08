Ophir Energy & OneLNG: Execution of t...

Ophir Energy & OneLNG: Execution of the Fortuna Umbrella Agreement

The UA reconfirms the participation rights of GEPetrol as partners for 20% of the upstream portion of the project, and for a future potential participation of up to 30% ownership of the midstream FLNG vessel by the Republic of Equatorial Guinea or a designated State company. These participations create alignment with the EG Government throughout the project value chain from upstream through to LNG marketing.

Chicago, IL

