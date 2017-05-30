OPEC, Non-OPEC Nations Poised to Exte...

OPEC, Non-OPEC Nations Poised to Extend Output Cuts

Thursday May 25

OPEC and other oil nations meeting Thursday appeared set to extend their production cuts in an effort to shore up prices. But the intended impact could be short-lived.

Chicago, IL

