Gambian authorities seize ex-president Jammeh's bank accounts
Gambian authorities have seized assets including 86 bank accounts and 131 properties linked to former president Yahya Jammeh, an official said on Monday, as an investigation into the veteran ruler's wealth gathers pace. FILE PHOTO: Former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh arrives at the airport before flying into exile from Gambia, January 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need to translate please. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Rosa
|1
|'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
|join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14)
|Dec '14
|mr jackson
|2
|Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Malabo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC