Gambian authorities seize ex-president Jammeh's bank accounts

Gambian authorities have seized assets including 86 bank accounts and 131 properties linked to former president Yahya Jammeh, an official said on Monday, as an investigation into the veteran ruler's wealth gathers pace. FILE PHOTO: Former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh arrives at the airport before flying into exile from Gambia, January 21, 2017.

