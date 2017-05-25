Equatorial Guinea to Join OPEC, Pledg...

Equatorial Guinea to Join OPEC, Pledges to Advance Interests of African Oil Producers

Equatorial Guinea will join OPEC, it was announced at an historic meeting of global oil producers in Vienna today. The Central African oil and gas producer will be Sub-Saharan Africa's fourth OPEC member, bringing a wealth of experience and African diplomatic reach to the global oil exporters' club.

