Equatorial Guinea partners with Arabian Energy to build Bioko Oil Terminal
Following the signing of an agreement between the Government of Equatorial Guinea and Arabian Energy to work together on the Bioko Oil Terminal, the realization of the petroleum tank farm gained some important momentum. On May 11, the two sides agreed to collaborate on the development, implementation, construction and financing of the $500 million project.
