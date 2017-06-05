Equatorial Guinea lauds Nigeria's rol...

Equatorial Guinea lauds Nigeria's role in joining OPEC

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Vanguard

Mr Gabriel Lima, the Minister of Mines, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, has lauded Nigeria's role in its recent admittance into the Organisation of Petroleum Countries . Lima said this in a statement released in Abuja on Friday by the Director, Press, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr Idang Alibi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,550,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC