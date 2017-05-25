Equatorial Guinea becomes OPEC member

Equatorial Guinea became a new member of OPEC during the 172nd meeting of the cartel being held May 25 in Vienna, Austria. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is a permanent, intergovernmental organization created at the Baghdad Conference on 10-14 September 1960 by Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.

Chicago, IL

