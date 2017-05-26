Cleaning up the tyrant's mess

Cleaning up the tyrant's mess

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Mail & Guardian

President Adama Barrow faces the immense task of mending the mess he inherited from his predecessor, Yahya Jammeh. As a start, he liberated The Gambia's 171 political prisoners, incarcerated under the previous regime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail & Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,550,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC