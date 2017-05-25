Bid Round Industry 2017 Production, Segmentation, Consumption and Forecast to 2022

Summary Globally five bid rounds are due to close in Q2 2017, of which the 'Lease Sale 244' round in the US offers the highest number of blocks, followed by '2016 Licensing Round' in Equatorial Guinea. In terms of acreage, Equatorial Guinea's '2016 Licensing Round' offers the most acreage of all the rounds in the quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.