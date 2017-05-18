Africa: 'Dealmaker' Equatorial Guinea's Nguema Reaches Out to Museveni, Signs Oil and Gas Deals
Just weeks after linking an oil exploration company to South Sudan and signing an oil information sharing agreement with the government in Juba, Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo flew to Kampala to sign a memorandum of understanding with Uganda on oil and gas. President Nguema arrived in Uganda for a two-day state visit on April 26 at the invitation of President Yoweri Museveni.
