World Bank cautions African govts on large fiscal deficits
The World Bank Group has warned African governments against running large fiscal deficit because it may lead to over borrowing, and in turn lead to high public debt levels. High fiscal deficit in Uganda and all the other African countries has persisted because governments spend more than they collect in domestic tax to run their ever-increasing public expenditure.
