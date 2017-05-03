Plane from Equatorial Guinea at Roche...

Plane from Equatorial Guinea at Rochester airport

Tuesday Apr 25

A Ceiba Intercontinental Boeing 777 from the Republic of Equatorial Guinea landed in Rochester today and remains parked on the tarmac. In the past, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the president of Equatorial Guinea, has been a regular visitor to Mayo Clinic.

Chicago, IL

