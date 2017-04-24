Equatorial Guinea: Free Human Rights Defenders

Equatorial Guinean authorities should immediately release two men who head the country's leading human rights organization, seven human rights and transparency organizations said today. The police detained Enrique Asumu and Alfredo Okenve, who head the Center for Development Studies and Initiatives , on April 17, 2017, and have exceeded the 72-hour period that Equatorial Guinean law permits them to detain a person without charge.

