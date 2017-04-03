Dr Jordaan: Cosafa felt disempowered under Hayatou's regime

In an exclusive interview with Goal, recently elected Caf executive member, Dr Jordaan, explained why the federation needed a new president South African Football Association president Dr Danny Jordaan has expressed his delight at the ascendency of Ahmad Ahmad to the highest position at Caf. Ahmad was elected as the new Caf president on March 16, 2017, unseating long-serving predecessor Issa Hayatou, who had been holding the position for almost three decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.