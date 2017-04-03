Controversial Spanish video analyst G...

Controversial Spanish video analyst Gerrard Nus will not return under Kwesi Appiah

Video analyst Gerrard Nus will not return to Ghana under Kwesi Appiah who has just been given the Black Stars job on a two year basis. Appiah's return all but brings an end to any possibility that Gerrard Nus who staged a sit and wait for his money to be paid will not be returning to Ghana in any capacity.

