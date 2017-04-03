Azerbaijan benefits from OPEC's decision

Azerbaijan benefits from OPEC's decision

The decisions to reduce oil production by both OPEC and non-cartel nations were reasonable, said Natig Aliyev, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister. "Three months passed since the beginning of the year and we already feel stability of oil prices in the global market.

Chicago, IL

