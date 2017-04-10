Africa's 'Leaders for Life' Syndrome
Sub-Saharan Africa is home to many of the world's longest-ruling heads of state. Some leaders in the 1960s and 1970s sought to become "president for life," with several postcolonial leaders managing to remain in power for three or more terms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CFR.org.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need to translate please. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Rosa
|1
|'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
|join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14)
|Dec '14
|mr jackson
|2
|Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Malabo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC