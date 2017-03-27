War-Ravaged South Sudan Draws $500 Million Oil Bet From Oranto an hour ago

War-Ravaged South Sudan Draws $500 Mi...

War-Ravaged South Sudan Draws $500 Million Oil Bet From Oranto

Monday Mar 27

Oranto Petroleum International Ltd.  plans to bet half a billion dollars that Africa's newest nation can end a three-year civil war and create the conditions to revive its oil industry. Oranto, a closely held company part-owned by the Eze family that also has assets in Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, plans to invest $500 million to develop the oil block awarded by South Sudan earlier this month.

Chicago, IL

