Uganda: Govt Plans Shs 54bn for Early...

Uganda: Govt Plans Shs 54bn for Early-Maturing Seeds

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Government has set aside Shs 54bn to purchase early-maturing seeds for farmers this season in response to famine that has ravaged different parts of the country. According to the minister of agriculture Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, the money is part of the additional funding that the ministry has received to increase food production in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,172 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC