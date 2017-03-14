Uganda: Govt Plans Shs 54bn for Early-Maturing Seeds
Government has set aside Shs 54bn to purchase early-maturing seeds for farmers this season in response to famine that has ravaged different parts of the country. According to the minister of agriculture Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, the money is part of the additional funding that the ministry has received to increase food production in the country.
