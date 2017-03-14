Singapore LNG Market Demand & Supply Ana ...

Singapore LNG Market Demand & Supply Analysis, By Region, By Application, By LNG Terminal, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025 - Research and Markets Increasing demand for LNG from end-users, declining LNG prices, strategic geographical location in Asia-Pacific and implementation of favourable government policies are few of the major factors expected to boost demand for LNG in Singapore. To address the growing domestic demand, the country imports natural gas from Indonesia & Malaysia and LNG from countries of Qatar, Equatorial Guinea and Australia.

