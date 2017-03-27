Ghana FA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi wants AFCON hosting rights to be rotational
Executive Committee member of CAF and President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi believes the hosting rights for the Africa Cup of Nations should be rotational to ensure even distribution of hosting rights. The criteria used to determine the AFCON host is a voting system by CAF ExCo members with the majority winning the bid.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need to translate please. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Rosa
|1
|'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
|join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14)
|Dec '14
|mr jackson
|2
|Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Fans liberty
|1
|Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Malabo
|2
