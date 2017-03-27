Ghana FA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi wants A...

Ghana FA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi wants AFCON hosting rights to be rotational

Executive Committee member of CAF and President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi believes the hosting rights for the Africa Cup of Nations should be rotational to ensure even distribution of hosting rights. The criteria used to determine the AFCON host is a voting system by CAF ExCo members with the majority winning the bid.

Chicago, IL

