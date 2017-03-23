Gerard Nus claims he's still owed AFC...

Gerard Nus claims he's still owed AFCON bonuses; reveals US$ 10,000 less than total amount due him

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

Former Ghana assistant coach Gerard Nus says he is still owed bonuses despite claims by the Sports Ministry that his debt has been cleared. But the Spaniard has been confirmed receiving a part payment of US$ 10,000 which is less than half the amount due him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to translate please. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Rosa 1
News 'No going back' for Turkey-Africa trade (Jan '15) Jan '15 SpaceBlues 1
join illuminati worldwide (Jul '14) Dec '14 mr jackson 2
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
News Equatorial Guinea profile (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Transatlantic rower Victor Mooney welcomed home... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Fans liberty 1
News Equatorial Guinea opposition walks out of talks... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Malabo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,781,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC