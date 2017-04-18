Equatorial Guinea president invests in Ghana

The President of Equatorial Guinea Obiang Nguema Mbasongo has set an enviable record in Ghana by building a $100 million ultramodern learning and hospitality facility at Teiman-Abokobi in the Adentan Municipality of the Greater Accra Region. Known as the International Students Guest House , the facility, which is 30 minutes drive from the Kotoka International Airport , is the first of its kind in West Africa and provides serene environment for international and local academia, business, corporate and individual guests.

