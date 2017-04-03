Businessmen commend FG on integration...

Businessmen commend FG on integration of illegal refineries

Sunday Mar 26 Read more: Vanguard

The Bayelsa business community have commended the Federal Government's plan to integrate illegal oil operations into the proposed modular refineries to be established in the Niger Delta. An illegal oil operation is the refining and sale of stolen crude oil from pipelines of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and the Multinational Oil Companies.

Chicago, IL

