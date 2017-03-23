Angolan coup plotters jailed for up to 10 years
An Angolan court handed down jail terms Wednesday ranging from four to 10 years to eight men accused of seeking to topple the country's long-ruling president, Jose Eduardo dos Santos. Dos Santos has governed the oil-rich central-western African power since 1979, just four years after independence from Portugal, making him Africa's second-longest serving leader after Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema.
