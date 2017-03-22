African governments urged to spend mo...

African governments urged to spend more on clean water

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: The Tribune

Nearly a third of people in sub-Saharan Africa do not have access to safe drinking water, the World Water Council said Wednesday, urging governments to contribute adequate amounts of their budgets toward projects aimed at making safe water widely available. "There is an absolute necessity to increase water security in order to overcome the challenges brought on by climate change and human influence We need commitment at the highest levels," the organization's president, Benedito Braga, said in a statement marking World Water Day.

