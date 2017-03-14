2,346 shoebox gifts packed for needy children worldwide
We would like to thank all the individuals, schools, churches, businesses and community groups who participated in filling shoeboxes for the Operation Christmas Child shoebox program. A total of 2,346 shoebox gifts were packed from Thunder Bay and area, and a total 664,525 were packed in Canada.
