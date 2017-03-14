2,346 shoebox gifts packed for needy ...

2,346 shoebox gifts packed for needy children worldwide

Saturday Mar 4

We would like to thank all the individuals, schools, churches, businesses and community groups who participated in filling shoeboxes for the Operation Christmas Child shoebox program. A total of 2,346 shoebox gifts were packed from Thunder Bay and area, and a total 664,525 were packed in Canada.

