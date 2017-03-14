14:33 Kazakhstan reduced oil output by 30,000 bpd in January instead of promised 20,000 bpd: Mini...
So far, Kazakhstan is over-fulfilling its OPEC commitments to down oil production, said Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev on Thursday. In December, OPEC has agreed to down output by 1.2 million barrels per day from January 1, 2017 with top exporter Saudi Arabia cutting as much as 486,000 bpd.
