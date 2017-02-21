Zimbabwe President Mugabe turns 93, v...

Zimbabwe President Mugabe turns 93, vows to continue as leader

Read more: Xinhuanet

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe turns 93 Tuesday and has declared that he is ready to soldier on as head of state and government. Mugabe, who is Africa's third longest serving after Jose Eduardo dos Santos of Angola and Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, is the only head of government Zimbabweans have ever known since the country attained independence from Britain in 1980.

Chicago, IL

